Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.74. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.