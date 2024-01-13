Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of ACI opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

