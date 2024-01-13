Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 195,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

