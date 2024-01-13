Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $271.64 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

