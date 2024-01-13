Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 40,069 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $49,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NARI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,932 shares in the company, valued at $19,198,152.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,899 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,883. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

