Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $51,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 407.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

