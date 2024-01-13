Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 12,825 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Maximus worth $53,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Maximus by 59.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Maximus by 191.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 110.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

