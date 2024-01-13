Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $48,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

