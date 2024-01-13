Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,364,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 993,998 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CEMEX worth $54,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.3 %

CX stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

