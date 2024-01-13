Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,883.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $49,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $388.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average is $399.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.