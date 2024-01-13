Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $47.46 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $47,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

