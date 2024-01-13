Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $56.35 Million Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 531,034 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.92% of Weibo worth $56,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weibo by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Weibo by 26.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 13.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 71,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. Analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Weibo

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.