Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.