Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,473,337 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,676,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473,337 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $48,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FINV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Down 1.2 %

FINV stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $438.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FINV

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.