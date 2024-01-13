Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 43,253 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,253 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $50,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,637,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 125,614 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 943.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 603,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 545,389 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

