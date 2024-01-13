Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $193.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

