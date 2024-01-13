Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

