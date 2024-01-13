Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $145.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

