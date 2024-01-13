alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.43

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.43 ($3.76) and last traded at €3.48 ($3.82), with a volume of 5417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.43 ($3.76).

alstria office REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

