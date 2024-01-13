Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,551 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $50,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

