Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Alvotech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

