Amarillo National Bank Has $57.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $480.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average is $449.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

