AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 5.9%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.18. 143,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 319,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 29.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 314,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.