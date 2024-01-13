American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62. 471,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 404,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
American Battery Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
