American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

