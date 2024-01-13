American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 1,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
American Strategic Investment Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.09.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Strategic Investment Co. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 2,122.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
