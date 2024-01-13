American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 1,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.09.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Strategic Investment Co. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 223,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,290,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,343.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 227,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,253. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 2,122.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

