Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.70

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.70 and traded as high as $51.23. Ameris Bancorp shares last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 365,255 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

