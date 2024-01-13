Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.51. 1,567,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,566. The stock has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

