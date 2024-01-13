Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.36. 1,597,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

