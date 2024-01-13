Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

EE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.52.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

