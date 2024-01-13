Analyzing Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 18.97% 9.45% 1.02% CVB Financial 37.18% 12.12% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ohio Valley Banc and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A CVB Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dividends

CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.78 million 1.85 $13.34 million $2.71 8.25 CVB Financial $564.66 million 4.71 $235.43 million $1.71 11.16

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

