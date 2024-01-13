Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 360,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,969. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

