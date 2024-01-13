Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,707,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $15,047,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,495,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

