Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

