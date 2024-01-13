Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIF opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

