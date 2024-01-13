Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.69.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. Apple has a 12 month low of $131.66 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

