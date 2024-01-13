Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.09 and a twelve month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

