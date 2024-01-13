Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $151.25. 4,083,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.09 and a twelve month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

