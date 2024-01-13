Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Stock Down 2.2 %

APM opened at $1.98 on Friday. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

