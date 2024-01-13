Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM) Insider Florencia Heredia Buys 10,650 Shares of Stock

Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM – Get Free Report) insider Florencia Heredia purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.87 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,115.50 ($70,547.32).

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.

