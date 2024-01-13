Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.69 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

