Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,590. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

