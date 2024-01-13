Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $885.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

