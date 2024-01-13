Ardor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $93.93 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00084222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

