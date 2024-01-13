Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,593 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. David Kennon Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 553,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 335,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 66,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,320. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

