Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,391 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,692,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 222,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,771. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.