Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.04. 3,366,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,765. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

