Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 804 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $225.04. 425,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,696. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

