Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 27,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 70.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 237,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,152 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,599. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

