Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,653. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.83.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

